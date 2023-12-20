Plenty of Sunshine and Chilly Temperatures on the way to end the Work Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. We had a better day across the county today with a mixture of sunshine and clouds for most spots. This left us with temperatures right around average for this time of year, with high temperatures only reaching the upper 20s and lower 30s. Colder air is expected to move in tomorrow as high pressure takes control of our weather. This combined with strong northerly winds will work to bring colder temperatures into the region during the day tomorrow. Lighter winds tomorrow night will keep colder temperatures in place for Friday, before high pressure weakens briefly going into the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Expect temperatures to continue to cool off tonight, however they won’t be as cold as what we would see if we had lighter winds. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the mid to upper teens for most places. Winds will pick up out of the north during the overnight hours, and continue to increase going into the day tomorrow.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow ends up being a nice day in terms of sunshine, with plenty of it expected across the state. The one difference between today and tomorrow will be the stronger winds. Winds will be gusting at times up to 35 mph during the day, which could result in some additional tree damage on top of what we saw earlier in the week. The one thing that we have working for us is that it will be a northerly wind, which is more common and less likely to cause damage because of that. High temperatures tomorrow will struggle to reach the lower to mid 20s for most spots. The best chance of seeing the lower 20s will be over southern parts of the county, with some areas further north and west struggling to reach the upper teens.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

