A Sunny Stretch of Weather Leading to Christmas Day

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Wednesday morning everyone, after breaking and tying some record temperatures in some spots both Monday and yesterday, we have cooled things off considerably. Temperatures this morning are continuing to drop with most spots into the low to middle 20s. What we do have working in our favor is the fact that the sunshine we had for the afternoon yesterday helped to dry out the roadways that were saturated from Monday’s storm. This will prevent any slick spots from really developing with the exception of areas that did pick up on some localized ponding and saw an excess of water.

This Morning's Weather Weather Setup (WAGM)

Temperatures did cool off as a result of a weaker cold front that swung through the region yesterday afternoon and that has also allowed for some lingering cloud cover in points east. High pressure slides back into the region ushering in what will be a dry and sunny stretch of weather, but once again at the cost of a return to some cooler temperatures.

Flood Warnings (WAGM)

Even though we are a good 48 hours past Monday’s storm, we have continued to see some flood warnings across areas downstate. This is due to some of the rivers reaching near or at flood stage. If your holiday travel plans take you downstate, you want to make sure you give yourself some extra time as some roadways remain flooded this morning or even washed out.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

With cooler air locked in place, temperatures this afternoon will just barely touch the freezing mark. Going hour by hour cloud cover eventually departs to the east within the next few hours and that will lead us to plenty of sunshine. A few more passing clouds are expected this afternoon, but I’m not expecting that to really hinder the sunshine in any way, shape or form. That will remain the case this evening as the vast majority of us will be dealing with clearing skies. That does allow our lows to drop down into the mid to upper teens.

Future Wind Gusts (WAGM)

The only aspect of the forecast we will have to worry about through the course of the next couple of days or so will be the breezier conditions. The good news is that they definitely won’t be as gusty as what we had seen during the early week. Overnight tonight breezy conditions return with gusts topping out up and over the 20 mph mark. Gusts will get progressively higher by the afternoon tomorrow, but will only top out near the 30 mph mark. Highs tomorrow will even struggle to make it past the middle 20s despite the sunshine and with the presence of those breezier conditions across the region, it’s likely our temperatures will feel much cooler than that.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

