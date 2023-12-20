Sunshine Returns For Midweek, with Cooler Temperatures and Gusty Winds Possible Before the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. After more cloud cover to start the day today eventually broke apart to sunshine by the afternoon hours, things are expected to remain quiet going into this evening. High pressure is taking control of our weather, and is expected to sit to the west of us over the next few days. This will result in more sunshine in the forecast for tomorrow, before northerly winds become the bigger story for Thursday. Wind gusts could reach 35 mph in spots, resulting in chilly air working in across the region. Cold air isn’t expected to last long, with above average temperatures returning to the forecast by the second half of the weekend going into early next week.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Clearing skies are expected to bring cooler temperatures through the rest of tonight. Overnight lows are expected to fall back into the upper teens and lower 20s for most spots. Westerly winds are expected to be breezy at times this evening, but will eventually lighten up between now and tomorrow. With temperatures falling back below freezing, surfaces that may have been wet today, or still had ponding on them could freeze over tonight, leaving us with possible slippery spots first thing tomorrow. The sunshine that we saw today helped to dry out a lot of this, but it’s still worth mentioning, especially for areas that are still water-logged.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow features plenty of sunshine as high pressure moves over the region. Expect high temperatures to climb into the upper 20s and lower 30s by the afternoon hours thanks to lighter winds. Winds are eventually expected to pick up tomorrow evening, resulting in cooler air working in for the remainder of the work week. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to be a few degrees above average, while high temperatures Thursday and Friday will likely be a few degrees below average.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.