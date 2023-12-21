Houlton, Maine (WAGM) - Some folks in Southern Aroostook are on a month-long scavenger hunt for hidden treasure. It’s all part of The Greater Houlton Chamber of Commerce’s annual Hidden Treasure event. The commerce points out Hidden Treasure throughout the community each day from storefront decorations to community activities. The goal is to help spread holiday joy starting on December 1st until Christmas Eve.

Executive Director of the Greater Houlton Chamber of Commerce, Jane Torres says, “One year I thought, I’m just going to pick a shopping opportunity or something beautiful in town that people should pay attention to. And I’m going to try to share kind of share a bit of joy for the day. It started with one place. I think it was Sadie’s Bakery. I said, “Well, you know if you want something really great to do for your co-workers today, stop by Sadie’s and pick up a dozen donuts and some coffee.” Sometimes it’s as simple as somebody is going to be singing Christmas carols tonight. You know, stop by this church and you can see what’s going on. We have a new antique store in town --antique and collectibles-- called Brandy’s Attic and it’s on Court Street. That’ll be one of my Hidden Treasures because it got some beautiful things in the windows. So, it’s simple things but it makes people happy.”

Torres says folks can receive the Hidden Treasure of the Day by calling or emailing the Greater Houlton Chamber of Commerce and requesting to be on the emailing list.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.