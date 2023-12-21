Houlton Hodgdon and Presque Isle hope to fill the Forum

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The County’s two high school hockey teams will take to the ice Thursday to renew their regional rivalry and also collect items for a good cause. Newssource Sports’s Cameron Levasseur has more.

When the puck drops Thursday between the Presque Isle Wildcats and the Houlton Hodgdon Blackhawks at The Forum in Presque Isle, it will be all about the action on the ice. But the game as a whole will serve a much bigger purpose than a tally in the win column.

Presque Isle High School, Presque Isle Youth Hockey and Catholic Charities teamed up to quote “Fill the Forum,” hoping to draw a big crowd to support local hockey while also helping out Catholic Charities efforts around the county. Admission is free, but spectators are asked to bring a non-perishable food item or cash donation to the game.

Dustin Supa: “Its really about an idea of community, especially this time of year. And trying to make sure that that people remember that A. we have a hockey team and B. that we have a youth hockey program and most importantly that there’s a lot of lot of people in our community that could use support. And I think bringing those folks together and bringing the idea together around an exciting sporting event is really an opportunity that we’re looking forward to.”

Presque Isle Rec Director of Facilities Tyler Clark proposed the idea, which youth hockey organizers ran with and quickly got the high school programs on board.

Darren Carlisle: “Initially our thoughts were ‘great, this is what we want to see happen,’ our high school team be more involved in the community and we want to help youth hockey out, so we’ve never had any other thought except that this is going to be great and we’re really excited.”

The fundraiser is the continuation of a long-standing relationship between Presque Isle Youth Hockey and Catholic Charities.

Dixie Shaw: “When we were doing some work during the pandemic, we were passing out free food to anybody who might need it through different communities throughout Aroostook County and it was 1,300 boxes at a time, and we relied on the youth hockey players here in Presque Isle to help us pass that food out.”

Shaw says she’s excited for the event and the good it could do so support people in need.

Shaw: “Hoping people will come out, bring some food. If you forget your food, you can make a monetary donation to help us feed the county. People are hurting. Lots and lots of people are hurting right now. And this is not something that we worry about just one time a year. This is a year round event for us but we sure do appreciate the help of the youth hockey right here in Presque Isle at the Forum.”

In addition to the food donations, there will be a 50-50 raffle to support youth hockey with 100 gallons of fuel oil donated by Dead River also going to the winner. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Supa: “Come on out, enjoy the game. Enjoy the opportunity to give to some great causes and just really come out and be a part of the ice hockey community and the greater community of Presque Isle and Aroostook County.”

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.