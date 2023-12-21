Humane society faces funding setback after sprinklers are left out of original blueprints for new building

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Central Aroostook Humane Society is facing a financial setback in the fundraising process for their new building.

The project was initially estimated at roughly $840,000 but has now been raised to $960,000 due to the need for a new sprinkler system.

Betsy Hallett, the manager of the Central Aroostook Humane Society, explains that this additional funding came as a surprise. “We had gotten a letter about 4 or 3 weeks ago telling us that the sprinkler system had been left out when it had been blueprinted,” Hallett explains. The cost of the new sprinkler system is estimated at $120,000.

The animal shelter was previously only $60,000 away from their goal, but due to the cost of installing the sprinklers they now need to raise $180,000 to finish the new building.

Hallett says she hopes the project will break ground in January and they will move in by the summer of 2024. “We’ve got a little bit further to go but we’re moving on, and hopefully everything is going to fall into place,” says Hallett.

The current humane society building has been occupied by the shelter for several decades, and Hallett says she is excited for the move.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.