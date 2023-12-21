New Mainers Could Be Key To Boosting County Business Workforce

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -An initiative to match new Mainers with job opportunities in Aroostook County is growing. Shawn Cunningham talks to the coordinator of a program that could be a workforce boon for Aroostook County.

Northern Maine Community College is getting into the diversity business...recognizing that a diverse workforce made up of New Mainers could be a big boost to county businesses providing more sure fire hires and manpower.

Victoire (VIC-TWAHR) Liwanga (LEE-WONGA), NMCC Workforce Development Coord.

“everyone like refugees, asylum seekers, granted or not yet here people will come to Maine so its a community we really need help.”

A community that is now getting that help through the Northern Maine Growth Initiative, which is comprised of county based businesses, companies and community leaders poised to hire new Mainers in this market. Liwanga is NMCC’s new Workforce Development Coordinator and is tasked with being a connector between county businesses and companies...and new Mainers who come from all kinds of backgrounds, nationalities and ethnicities seeking opportunity.

“we think that helping these people to have a fresh start in the U.S. or further their education or just get opportunity and the studies show that in Aroostook County there is many job opportunities but there is not many workers and I think this type of community can take advantage of what we have here to offer.”

She says county based companies and businesses welcoming these new job seekers is a positive thing. And along with that she says other things need to be added to make these potential new hires...not just work and live in Northern Maine, but thrive here by happily contributing to the community...

“according to my self experience I saw a need for more housing would be a good thing the transportation also adult education here is is growing and if we can have more ESL instructors that would be helpful for the new Mainers.”

In accepting the job at NMCC, Liwanga who herself immigrated to Maine. Overall she says her experience in Maine has been a positive and welcoming one...one she wants other new Mainers to experience, and bring the American Dream into fruition.

“most of the place where you go they say welcome you are home and I think its growing and i hope this will be more than now and when we arrived it was like that and I feel that the diversity is growing and that’s a very good thing.”

