Sunny, But Breezy Conditions Keep Temperatures Cool

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Thursday morning everyone. It’s another chilly morning with temperatures into the upper teens and low 20s however, we’ve already seen a return to some breezier conditions. Some spots have already picked up on gusts up and over the 30 mph mark. As a result, feels-like temperatures or wind chill values are down into the lower single digits. Make sure you bundle up heading out the door as breezy conditions prevail throughout the daytime impacting wind chill values.

Future Wind Gusts (WAGM)

Going hour by hour for you with wind gusts, the height of them will occur during the lunchtime hours. By then, we will see gusts top out up and over the 30 mph mark. Even by the evening commute, values will touch closer to the 25 mph mark. That is also when we are expected to change up our wind direction. It’s not until the daytime tomorrow when we will start to see gusts subside and return back to the 10 mph mark.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

One of the reasons why we have been dealing with those breezier conditions is due to the fact that we had a bit of a weaker cold front drop down to our south back yesterday evening. It has been producing some flurries in points far north, but given the fact that dry air remains in place they will not really provide any impacts to the roadways. With an are of high pressure just off to our northwest, it keeps the sunshine in the forecast throughout most of the extended forecast.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Despite the sunshine, temperatures will struggle to make it past the lower 20s. Going hour by hour for you, a weaker disturbance to our west will initially allow for some areas of cloud cover to stick around this morning. The best chance of viewing more of the full sunshine will be centered towards the lunchtime hours. A few more passing clouds are possible late this evening, but they aren’t expected to hinder the clear skies. That will also lead us to plenty of sunshine waking up tomorrow morning. However, the lack of cloud cover will allow overnight lows to bottom out into the upper single digits and low teens.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Temperatures tomorrow are expected to be slightly cooler compared to what we can expect today. Most spots will only land into the mid to upper teens. The main difference between tomorrow and today will be the fact that breezier conditions will subside. It may not seem like it, but temperatures will warm up leading us right into the holiday weekend making conditions unfavorable for a White Christmas.

