Update on Houlton’s search for a New Town Manager

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - The search for a town manager in Houlton continues. After Marian Anderson left the position this past Fall, Police Chief Tim DeLuca has been filling in, in the interim position. But the town is working to find someone to fill the position permanently. We spoke to folks on the Town Council--Jane Torres and Jon McLaughlin-- to find out what they are looking for in their next town manager.

Torres says, “I think we’ve gone through 24-26. They run the gamut from very young to past retirement age. We’ve only interviewed a few. But you got to find the person who wants to be up here. You know, wants to be outdoors and doesn’t mind the cold. So we are kind of looking for a certain type of person. Somebody who will really love the town like we do. We are concentrating on management style. You know somebody who can manage people, who can manage a budget.”

McLaughlin says, “I think the biggest thing for a management position -- somebody looking to be a town manager-- in my opinion is to show yourself as a people person. It’s a job where you’re dealing with people every single day. Whether it’s the public or town employees or council or whatever. You got to be a good people person.”

Torres says she hopes they’ll find somebody to fill the position of Town Manager within a month.

