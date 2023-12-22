Empathy in Education: handling bullying in RSU 39

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - In a recent RSU 39 school board meeting several parents raised complaints about bullying within the district. While officials say that bullying has not seen a large increase as of late, it is still an issue they are working to address.

Jane McCall, the superintendent for RSU 39, says that the school is working on several initiatives to address bullying. “Even if it’s only one bullying incident per year that’s more than what we want to see because we don’t want any child to be bullied,” McCall says. “We also want to help the child who is a bully address their issues as well.”

McCall explains that when a bullying incident occurs the school’s priority is ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all students involved, including the perpetrator.

“We really have to look at alternative consequences outside of suspension or expulsion,” says McCall. This is not just a school policy, but a part of Maine law under An Act Regarding School Discipline for Maine’s Youngest Students. Under this act students in grades 5 and below cannot be punished by expulsion, suspension, or taking away recess as a consequence to breaking school rules, except as provided under the federal Gun-Free Schools Act.

McCall explains that alternative methods aim to help the student fix or improve their behavior towards others. “We have guidance counselors or social workers talk with the students,” she says.

At the school board meeting parents said they were concerned that bullying has worsened due to the lack of a school resource officer at the Caribou schools. The position, which involved a police officer having a daily presence in schools, was eliminated from the district’s budget in 2022 due to budgetary restraints.

Chief of Police Michael Gahagan explains what law enforcement have done to make up for the lack of the position. “We don’t have that daily contact, that’s the biggest change,” Chief Gahagan says, “but we do have contact and we do work closely with our schools and the superintendent’s office.”

Chief Gahagan says that although they try to have a presence in the school district throughout the day. “We try to have the patrols there when the school’s getting in and getting out so we have a visual,” he explains.

McCall says that bringing back the school resource officer position would be a challenge, partly due to staffing shortages. “Between the budget constraints and also the lack of officers that we have, it’s challenging,” she says.

Although there is currently no officer, according to the school’s policy if bullying occurs that appears to be a criminal violation, law enforcement will get involved.

“It’s like any investigation that we do - we follow the leads where it takes us, and of course we try to mitigate as much as we can and see for the best of that individual and everybody that’s involved,” says Chief Gahagan.

Additionally, McCall says the district has multiple initiatives underway to ensure student safety, such as trainings that aim to improve students’ academic and social skills. In fact, an anti-bullying club was initiated by students at the Caribou Community School earlier this year.

“Already there are 51 students out of those two grade levels that are participating,” says McCall. “The students are voluntarily participating in this group, so that’s very promising to me because that goes to show that they recognize that there is an issue and they want to be a part of the solution.”

Despite these measures, McCall says that bullying is still a concern for the district and that they will continue to look for more anti-bullying resources.

