The high demand for Christmas trees is impacting Maine growers and shoppers

By Rothery Sullivan
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - The demand for Christmas trees has been on the rise in recent years, causing some tree farms to sell out early.

Ryan Liberty, the president of the Maine Christmas Tree Association, says the demand has been high state-wide. “We were open for three and a half days and sold all our inventory,” Liberty shares. “I closed the Saturday after Black Friday.”

Despite the high demand, though, he says there are enough trees to go around. “You may not be able to get . . . the tree that you wanted at the first Christmas tree lot you go to,” Liberty explains, “but that second place you try or third place you try, there are enough trees certainly in the state of Maine to go around for anybody who wants a real Christmas tree.”

The increased demand can be seen in Aroostook County, too, according to Tom Hale, a local tree grower.

Hale says that the last few years he has sold out of his stock earlier than anticipated. “I actually don’t have enough trees to supply the demand,” he says. “I’ll probably end up closing down a little early this year as I did last year because of record numbers of folks coming out to look for a tree.”

Hale says he has seen an increased demand since the Covid-19 pandemic. “Since Covid . . . we’ve had a great increase in the number of farm fresh trees that people are seeking.”

Some farmers suggest the increased demand comes from people wanting a reason to go outside and reconnect with their community after being stuck at home throughout the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Town of Houlton Maine
Update on Houlton’s search for a New Town Manager
Presque Isle Youth Hockey, the Presque Isle Wildcats and Catholic Charities are hoping to Fill...
Houlton Hodgdon and Presque Isle hope to fill the Forum
jobs
New Mainers Could Be Key To Boosting County Business Workforce
The Open Sign to Catholic Charities
Catholic Charities in the Aroostook Centre Mall
Humane society faces funding setback after sprinklers are left out of original blueprints for new building

Latest News

Christmas trees
Christmas tree demand, 12.21.23
Caribou, Maine
Bullying in RSU 39, 12.21.23
NewsSource 8 the Late Edition
Caribou wrestling increases numbers
NewsSource 8 at 6
Hidden Treasures