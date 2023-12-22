The high demand for Christmas trees is impacting Maine growers and shoppers

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - The demand for Christmas trees has been on the rise in recent years, causing some tree farms to sell out early.

Ryan Liberty, the president of the Maine Christmas Tree Association, says the demand has been high state-wide. “We were open for three and a half days and sold all our inventory,” Liberty shares. “I closed the Saturday after Black Friday.”

Despite the high demand, though, he says there are enough trees to go around. “You may not be able to get . . . the tree that you wanted at the first Christmas tree lot you go to,” Liberty explains, “but that second place you try or third place you try, there are enough trees certainly in the state of Maine to go around for anybody who wants a real Christmas tree.”

The increased demand can be seen in Aroostook County, too, according to Tom Hale, a local tree grower.

Hale says that the last few years he has sold out of his stock earlier than anticipated. “I actually don’t have enough trees to supply the demand,” he says. “I’ll probably end up closing down a little early this year as I did last year because of record numbers of folks coming out to look for a tree.”

Hale says he has seen an increased demand since the Covid-19 pandemic. “Since Covid . . . we’ve had a great increase in the number of farm fresh trees that people are seeking.”

Some farmers suggest the increased demand comes from people wanting a reason to go outside and reconnect with their community after being stuck at home throughout the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.