Some Cloud Cover to Start the Weekend, Before Sunshine and Mild Temperatures Return for Christmas

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. We’ve seen a wonderful day across the county today with plenty of sunshine. This was accompanied by chilly temperatures once again, with highs only reaching the lower 20s for most places in the county. Quiet weather is still expected going into the weekend with a bump in the road tomorrow. Cloud cover is expected to takeover tonight, and win out for much of the day tomorrow. This will result in a gloomier day across the region, even though temperatures will be slightly warmer than today. Luckily the gloomy weather doesn’t last long, with more sunshine expected for the second half of the weekend and into the new week.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

The rest of tonight features increasing clouds, but not until later this evening. The timing of when this cloud cover enters the region will be crucial in determining how cold we get during the overnight hours tonight. Temperatures are expected to cool off into the teens between now and around 10pm, before cloud cover returns and acts as a blanket, trapping the relative warm air in pace through the morning hours tomorrow. Northwesterly winds from this afternoon will be shifting into the west tonight, and are likely to lighten up between now and tomorrow morning.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Cloud cover is expected going into the morning hours of Saturday. Increased cloud cover will be thanks to a weaker high pressure sitting in the Gulf of Maine Saturday. This means that high pressure will still be close enough to prevent any showers over the weekend, however cloud cover does look more likely Saturday, before clearing out by the time we get to Sunday. High temperatures tomorrow reach the upper 20s and lower 30s for most places in the county. Even though this will still be a couple degrees below freezing, these temperatures will now be a few degrees above average for this time of year. Above average temperatures continue into Monday, with highs reaching the mid to upper 30s during the day.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Sunday ends up being the better of the two weekend days with more sunshine in the forecast. High pressure is expected to strengthen during the day Sunday, resulting in more sunshine and warmer temperatures. High temperatures Sunday are expected to reach the lower to mid 30s for most places. Southwesterly winds will be light during the day, but will ultimately work in our favor to bring warmer air into the region going into Christmas Day Monday.

Sunday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

High pressure will still be close enough Monday to provide us with sunshine. It’s worth noting we’ll be watching a couple areas of low pressure off to our west, which will try to push eastward later in the week. This means minimal impacts on the forecast for Monday, with more sunshine and warmer temperatures expected. Southwesterly winds on Monday will have more of an influence over temperatures, especially by the afternoon hours. High temperatures Monday are expected to climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s for most places. Mild air remains in the forecast for a good portion of next week, with temperatures running a good 10 degrees above average.

Monday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Have a great and safe holiday weekend!

