Tis the Season to Finish the Holiday Shopping

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - With just a few more days left to Christmas, many are hitting the stores for those last-minute gifts! Local businesses say they have been busy all season. Since November store owners and workers have been staying busy making sales to holiday shoppers.

Susan Johnston works part-time during the Christmas season at Country Collectibles.

Johnston says, “It usually starts around November and continues on.”

Co-owner of Bike Board Ski shop, Andrew Bouchard, says, “Always the couple weeks leading up to Christmas are generally our busiest. November and December are the busiest for us by far.”

Now that the holiday season is in full swing, the shopping sprees have not slowed down. Many folks are rushing to the stores to grab those last-minute Christmas gifts.

Owner of Wilder’s Jewelry Store, Cathy Beaulieu, says, “Jewelry stores end up with a lot of male shoppers, so they tend to be more last-minute shoppers than women. I think after December 16 is the day that it sort of flip-flops.”

Johnston says, “We’ve had quite a few today, last-minute shoppers, that come in and out buying gifts. And we have plenty of Christmas ornaments left and willow trees and all kinds of nice gifts here.”

The aisles have become a shopper’s best bet to get something before Christmas day.

Bouchard says, “A lot of community is out shopping and at this point, it’s probably too late to go online so we are seeing a lot of foot traffic here.”

Beaulieu says, “We really have to make it work with what we have. There’s no time to special order. And with the mail what it is today there’s nothing you would trust overnight, and Northern Maine isn’t always overnight.”

If you still have Christmas shopping to do, there’s still time. All of these businesses will be open on Christmas Eve this Sunday, although their hours vary.

