Tis the Season to Finish the Holiday Shopping

At the register in Country Collectibles.
At the register in Country Collectibles.(N/A)
By Megan Waceken
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - With just a few more days left to Christmas, many are hitting the stores for those last-minute gifts! Local businesses say they have been busy all season. Since November store owners and workers have been staying busy making sales to holiday shoppers.

Susan Johnston works part-time during the Christmas season at Country Collectibles.

Johnston says, “It usually starts around November and continues on.”

Co-owner of Bike Board Ski shop, Andrew Bouchard, says, “Always the couple weeks leading up to Christmas are generally our busiest. November and December are the busiest for us by far.”

Now that the holiday season is in full swing, the shopping sprees have not slowed down. Many folks are rushing to the stores to grab those last-minute Christmas gifts.

Owner of Wilder’s Jewelry Store, Cathy Beaulieu, says, “Jewelry stores end up with a lot of male shoppers, so they tend to be more last-minute shoppers than women. I think after December 16 is the day that it sort of flip-flops.”

Johnston says, “We’ve had quite a few today, last-minute shoppers, that come in and out buying gifts. And we have plenty of Christmas ornaments left and willow trees and all kinds of nice gifts here.”

The aisles have become a shopper’s best bet to get something before Christmas day.

Bouchard says, “A lot of community is out shopping and at this point, it’s probably too late to go online so we are seeing a lot of foot traffic here.”

Beaulieu says, “We really have to make it work with what we have. There’s no time to special order. And with the mail what it is today there’s nothing you would trust overnight, and Northern Maine isn’t always overnight.”

If you still have Christmas shopping to do, there’s still time. All of these businesses will be open on Christmas Eve this Sunday, although their hours vary.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Town of Houlton Maine
Update on Houlton’s search for a New Town Manager
Presque Isle Youth Hockey, the Presque Isle Wildcats and Catholic Charities are hoping to Fill...
Houlton Hodgdon and Presque Isle hope to fill the Forum
jobs
New Mainers Could Be Key To Boosting County Business Workforce
Humane society faces funding setback after sprinklers are left out of original blueprints for new building
The Open Sign to Catholic Charities
Catholic Charities in the Aroostook Centre Mall

Latest News

Christmas trees
The high demand for Christmas trees is impacting Maine growers and shoppers
Christmas trees
Christmas tree demand, 12.21.23
Caribou, Maine
Bullying in RSU 39, 12.21.23
NewsSource 8 the Late Edition
Caribou wrestling increases numbers