Follow Up Friday: holiday gas sales

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Before gas pumps could accept credit and debit cards people had to fill up during the gas station’s business hours. Because many businesses were closed on Christmas, people had no choice but to fuel up in the days leading up to the holiday.

Although most people can now fuel up 24/7 at most gas stations, people still tend to fill up their tanks in the days leading up to Christmas.

Michael Ouellette, the Assistant Division Manager for Daigle Oil in Presque Isle, says that they have scheduled extra staff to work in the days leading up to Christmas this year. “We don’t see as much traffic on Christmas Day but definitely Christmas Eve and the 23rd this year we expect to see a lot of Christmas travelers coming through,” Ouellette explains.

Ouellette says this increase is due to many people leaving for the holidays once the long weekend starts.

The fueling station will offer full service during its regular business hours to accommodate the increase in travelers. For those who may need to get gas outside of these business hours, many gas stations offer 24/7 self-serve gas.

“In addition to our normal business hours where we have full-service customers can stop in and use a debit or credit card and fuel up after we close even,” says Ouellette.

Although technology has evolved to make gas accessible 24/7 in many gas stations across the County, people still tend to fill their tanks in advance of the holiday due to their travel plans.

