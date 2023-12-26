92 Year Old’s Holiday Display - “A Work of Love”

PERHAM, Maine (WAGM) -

While setting up Christmas lights is an annual tradition for many folks, not many are setting their displays up by themselves into their 90′s.

“I’ve been doing it for over 50 years. Every year I tell my daughter, I say, Darlene, this is it, I’m not doing this any more. Then I sit here and I get thinking of different ways to put the lights and stuff like that, it doesn’t always work the way I want it.”

92 year old, Elwood Doody of Perham, better known as Woody, says he first started decorating his house with lights he got while working in a local store. That was 5 decades ago, and ever since Doody says his light displays have drawn countless people to his corner of the county.

“Yesterday there was 144 hits on Facebook that commented on how well they liked the lights. They comment on how it lights up the whole area and stuff like that and what a pleasure it is to see the lights. Just, it’s a work of love”

For Doody, the work of love consists of decorating his Mouse Island Road home almost entirely on his own. He says the trick is getting a jump on the winter weather. He can’t use ladders anymore, so he’s had to get creative.

“I start early, I start when it’s warm. There’s between 40 to 50 extension cords out there that all have to be taped and fixed for the winter and I got a painters pole so I can put them way up in the trees.”

Though he does most of the work himself, Doody knows he couldn’t do it without a little help.

“My grandson helped me on the two trees because his shoulders are better strength than mine are”

Doody went on to say he’s glad he can bring a little joy to passersby each December.

“I’m glad that people love the lights and that it brings pleasure to them and I’m glad that god’s given me the strength that I can get out there.”

Doody says he plans to continue spreading the Christmas spirit through his lights for as many years as he can.

