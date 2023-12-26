Cloudy Skies Today Leaves us with Snow Shower Chances Later this Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Tuesday. I hope most were able to enjoy the long holiday weekend, especially with the sunshine that we saw for much of it. Changes are on the way for today as an area of low pressure approaches the east coast. This will leave us with mostly cloudy skies for the rest of today, with shower chances returning possibly late tonight. The chances for rain and snow showers remain in the forecast between Wednesday and the weekend, with multiple areas of low pressure developing and threatening to bring impacts to the region.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

As I mentioned before, skies are expected to be mostly cloudy for much of the day today, quite the difference from what we saw yesterday. While I can’t completely rule out some breaks in the clouds, I believe they’ll be few and far between today, especially by the afternoon hours. High temperatures today are expected to be mild thanks to cloud cover trapping warm air in place during the overnight hours, combined with the light southwesterly winds. High temperatures today look to once again reach the upper 30s and lower 40s for most places by the afternoon hours.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

With cloud cover remaining in place once again tonight, temperatures will have a hard time cooling off by the next morning. Low temperatures tonight will likely fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s for most spots. Westerly winds begin to pick up during the overnight hours, but won’t have much of an impact on temperatures. Keep in mind these temperatures are a good 20 degrees warmer than where overnight lows should be for this time of year, only contributing to a warm December. I can’t rule out the chance for an isolated to scattered shower tonight, especially as the front off to the north and west of us gets closer. This front will end up playing a key role in our weather between now and the rest of the work week, with this being the main influence and driver for whether or not we see precip.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with the chance for isolated showers, with the chances for showers gradually growing throughout the day. The latest computer model runs are showing a better chance for snow showers over northern and central parts of the county, with mixing mainly confined to southern areas. This could create slippery travel in spots, especially as snow, sleet or freezing rain accumulates. The latest computer model runs aren’t showing much in terms of accumulation, with enough to coat roadways and make things slippery expected. High temperatures tomorrow only warm a couple of degrees from our overnight lows into the mid 30s for most places. Northeasterly winds remain light for much of the day, but are the main reason why cold air remains locked in pace over the region.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.