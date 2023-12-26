Cloudy Skies Today Leaves us with Snow Shower Chances Later this Week

Rob’s Tuesday Morning Forecast
Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast
By Rob Koenig
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:26 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Tuesday. I hope most were able to enjoy the long holiday weekend, especially with the sunshine that we saw for much of it. Changes are on the way for today as an area of low pressure approaches the east coast. This will leave us with mostly cloudy skies for the rest of today, with shower chances returning possibly late tonight. The chances for rain and snow showers remain in the forecast between Wednesday and the weekend, with multiple areas of low pressure developing and threatening to bring impacts to the region.

This Morning's Weather Setup
This Morning's Weather Setup(WAGM-TV)

As I mentioned before, skies are expected to be mostly cloudy for much of the day today, quite the difference from what we saw yesterday. While I can’t completely rule out some breaks in the clouds, I believe they’ll be few and far between today, especially by the afternoon hours. High temperatures today are expected to be mild thanks to cloud cover trapping warm air in place during the overnight hours, combined with the light southwesterly winds. High temperatures today look to once again reach the upper 30s and lower 40s for most places by the afternoon hours.

Today's High Temperatures
Today's High Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

With cloud cover remaining in place once again tonight, temperatures will have a hard time cooling off by the next morning. Low temperatures tonight will likely fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s for most spots. Westerly winds begin to pick up during the overnight hours, but won’t have much of an impact on temperatures. Keep in mind these temperatures are a good 20 degrees warmer than where overnight lows should be for this time of year, only contributing to a warm December. I can’t rule out the chance for an isolated to scattered shower tonight, especially as the front off to the north and west of us gets closer. This front will end up playing a key role in our weather between now and the rest of the work week, with this being the main influence and driver for whether or not we see precip.

Tonight's Low Temperatures
Tonight's Low Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with the chance for isolated showers, with the chances for showers gradually growing throughout the day. The latest computer model runs are showing a better chance for snow showers over northern and central parts of the county, with mixing mainly confined to southern areas. This could create slippery travel in spots, especially as snow, sleet or freezing rain accumulates. The latest computer model runs aren’t showing much in terms of accumulation, with enough to coat roadways and make things slippery expected. High temperatures tomorrow only warm a couple of degrees from our overnight lows into the mid 30s for most places. Northeasterly winds remain light for much of the day, but are the main reason why cold air remains locked in pace over the region.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures
Tomorrow's High Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caribou, Maine
Empathy in Education: handling bullying in RSU 39
Gas station
Follow Up Friday: holiday gas sales
Christmas Eve Night Forecast
Some Cloud Cover to Start the Weekend, Before Sunshine and Mild Temperatures Return for Christmas
Jonas, a 17-year-old with developmental disabilities, is facing deportation back to Haiti,...
‘You won’t take my son’: Mom fights to keep adopted son from being deported
Christmas trees
The high demand for Christmas trees is impacting Maine growers and shoppers

Latest News

Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast
Weather on the Web 12-26-23
Christmas Eve Night Forecast
Some Cloud Cover to Start the Weekend, Before Sunshine and Mild Temperatures Return for Christmas
Rob's Friday Evening Forecast
Weather on the Web 12-22-23 PM
Future Wind Gusts
Sunny, But Breezy Conditions Keep Temperatures Cool