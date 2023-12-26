Deadline to Apply For Snap Benefits Extended To Mid-January

By Shawn Cunningham
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday that people who lost food purchased through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program as a result of last Monday’s storm now have more time to apply for benefits to replace that food.

Initially, people had only 10 days from when the food was lost or from when power was restored to apply, but they now have until Jan. 18, 2024.

Maine DHHS got the extension approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the SNAP program.

To apply for SNAP benefits to replace lost food, fill out a form (PDF) available on the DHHS website.

The replacement benefit amount is for the total value of the food purchased with SNAP that was lost or one month’s benefit, whichever is less.

People may also be able to get General Assistance help from their local city or town. Loss of food or other impacts related to the recent storm may be considered as a qualifying emergency.

