Last Lewiston Shooting Victim Released From Hospital

Police Lights Generic (MGN)

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The 13th and final wounded victim of October’s shooting in Lewiston has left the hospital.

Central Maine Medical Center says the unnamed patient was released Friday. With loud applause, hospital staff lined the hallway to CMMC’s main entrance as he left with his family. The hospital says he will continue his recovery at home with his family now

Eighteen people were killed in the Oct. 25 shooting that began at the Just In Time Recreation Center and ended at Shemengee’s Bar & Grill a few miles away.

Three victims died at the hospital, one was sent to Mass General Hospital in Boston. The rest were discharged from CMMC.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.