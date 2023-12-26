Maine storm has delayed a key vote on California-style limits for gas vehicles

The rollout of potential new electric vehicle goals in Maine has been pushed back by a year
Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The rollout of potential regulations to drastically cut gas-powered vehicle sales in Maine was pushed back by a year because environmental regulators had to delay a key vote after a storm caused widespread power outages.

The Board of Environmental Protection postponed its Dec. 21 vote and won’t reconvene before year’s end. The delay means the proposed rules must be amended to go into effect for vehicles in the 2028 model year instead of the 2027 model year, and also reopened for public comment, said Jeff Crawford, director of the Bureau of Air Quality for the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

The original proposal would eventually require 82% of new vehicles sold to be considered zero emissions by the 2032 model year. A dozen states have already signed onto California’s standards for boosting electric vehicle sales and reducing traditional vehicle sales to meet climate goals.

Critics of the environmental regulations were happy to get a second chance to weigh in. Additional public comments are allowed through Feb. 5.

House Republican Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham, an opponent of the proposed regulations, said widespread power outages would've made it difficult to charge electric cars, underscoring the need to reconsider the proposal.

If proponents insist looking to California for modeling policies, “the next step is to outlaw chainsaws and generators,” he said.

But the Natural Resources Council of Maine, which supports the new rules, noted that climate change likely contributed to the storm and "should serve as a stark reminder that protecting Maine people and Maine’s environment requires decisive action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions."

The proposal followed an unorthodox path using a process by which any Maine resident can submit an agenda item with 150 signatures of registered voters.

That process has been used a handful of times over the years with the Board of Environmental Protection, a citizen board appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate.

Most Read

Caribou, Maine
Empathy in Education: handling bullying in RSU 39
Gas station
Follow Up Friday: holiday gas sales
Jonas, a 17-year-old with developmental disabilities, is facing deportation back to Haiti,...
‘You won’t take my son’: Mom fights to keep adopted son from being deported
Christmas trees
The high demand for Christmas trees is impacting Maine growers and shoppers
Christmas Eve Night Forecast
Some Cloud Cover to Start the Weekend, Before Sunshine and Mild Temperatures Return for Christmas

Latest News

FILE - Matt Wagner, of Knox, Maine, attends a rally after supporters of "No CMP Corridor"...
Lawsuits target Maine referendum aimed at curbing foreign influence in local elections
FILE - A Combined Charging System (CCS) connector is plugged into an electric vehicle at a...
Maine is considering California-style incentives to encourage electric vehicle sales
Gavel
Two indicted in Maine cold case killing solved after 15 years, police say
FILE - Crime scene tape still surrounds Schemengees Bar & Grille, Oct. 29, 2023, in Lewiston,...
Families press for inspector general investigation of Army reservist who killed 18