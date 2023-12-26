Sledding the County - Off-Trail Riding Law

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

One of the greatest threats to the snowmobile industry of Northern Maine, besides warm weather, is riders who go off the trail into areas the landowner has prohibited. In the first segment of this season of Sledding the County, Brian Bouchard learns more about a new law to hold the bad apples accountable.

Though the trails aren’t quite ready yet, especially with the considerable cleanup necessary following the heavy wind storm we received, many snowmobilers are getting prepared for the season ahead. And this season brings with it a new law, that was designed as a solution to a problem that has plagued snowmobile clubs for years. Riders going rogue.

“We’ve had numerous complaints about snowmobilers going onto their property, ripping up plantations, new growth forests and this law will protect those landowners because they are the most important thing in the snowmobiling industry, and if it wasn’t for them we’d be out of business.”

Al Swett, President of the Maine Snowmobile Association is talking about LD 732 or An Act to Prohibit Off-trail Operation of a Snowmobile in an Area Closed to Off-trail Operation which was signed by governor mills in June. The new law establishes standards for marking prohibited areas, and lays out penalties for violations.

“We’re not eliminating back country riding, it’s a landowner protection. If you go into a trail and into a field and there’s a sign there that says Off Trail Riding Prohibited, there’s a reason for that. The first offense is 100 dollars, and then it goes up to 500 dollars.”

From there the law states that anyone who commits 3 of these violations within a 5 year period will have committed a Class E crime which is punishable by up to 6 months of incarceration and a 1000 dollar fine. Swett says Trail Cams may be employed by the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife in problem areas to further deter bad actors. Some riders say the law needs to be tougher to protect the 7 to 800 million dollar industry and the over 2300 miles of trail in the County and over 14,000 miles state wide.

“How big of a threat is riding off trail to the Maine Snowmobile Industry?”

“It’s a big threat because 95 percent of our trails are on private property, 95 percent! That’s incredible and it’s incredible the generosity of these landowners that continue to let us use their trails. Clubs are all volunteers and they don’t want to see these trials go away, or reroutes. Reroutes are a big problem for them.”

And as riders start to prepare their sleds, gear and routes in anticipation of lasting snow, Swett leaves them with this warning.

“When you see a sign that says Stay on Marked Trail…Stay on the Marked Trail. Period.”

Signs are available upon request from the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.

More information is available at:

https://www.mainesnowmobileassociation.com/off-trail-riding-prohibited/

https://www.maine.gov/dacf/parks/grants/snowmobile_grants/club.html

