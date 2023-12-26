Sports Extra December 23rd, 2023

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -It was a busy Friday night around the County. Jon Gulliver and I have highlights of all eight games played from Fort Kent to Katahdin.

Girls Scores

Presque Isle 44 MDI 43

SAHS 63 Katahdin 23

Ellsworth 65 Caribou 50

Fort Kent 54 Wisdom 46

Boys

MDI 36 Presque Isle 32

Fort Kent 71 Wisdom 39

Ellsworth 81 Caribou 56

Washburn 52 Ashland 38

