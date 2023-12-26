Sports Extra December 23rd, 2023
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -It was a busy Friday night around the County. Jon Gulliver and I have highlights of all eight games played from Fort Kent to Katahdin.
Girls Scores
Presque Isle 44 MDI 43
SAHS 63 Katahdin 23
Ellsworth 65 Caribou 50
Fort Kent 54 Wisdom 46
Boys
MDI 36 Presque Isle 32
Fort Kent 71 Wisdom 39
Ellsworth 81 Caribou 56
Washburn 52 Ashland 38
