Tesla Recalls More Vehicles Due to Door Latch Issues

By Shawn Cunningham
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Tim Carrender’s Tesla Model 3
Tim Carrender’s Tesla Model 3(Jessica Rajkumar)

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Tesla is recalling more than 120,000 of its vehicles because the unlocked doors may unlatch and open during a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the defect affects some Model S and X vehicles with model years 2021 through 2023.

Tesla says it first became aware of the issue during a routine crash test earlier this month. The automaker says it is not aware of any injuries as a result of the defect.

Owners will be notified by mail by mid-February.

Tesla also released an over-the-air software update for the affected cars.

This recall comes a week after Tesla recalled nearly 2 million cars to limit the use of its autopilot feature.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caribou, Maine
Empathy in Education: handling bullying in RSU 39
Gas station
Follow Up Friday: holiday gas sales
Jonas, a 17-year-old with developmental disabilities, is facing deportation back to Haiti,...
‘You won’t take my son’: Mom fights to keep adopted son from being deported
Christmas trees
The high demand for Christmas trees is impacting Maine growers and shoppers
Christmas Eve Night Forecast
Some Cloud Cover to Start the Weekend, Before Sunshine and Mild Temperatures Return for Christmas

Latest News

Police Lights Generic
Last Lewiston Shooting Victim Released From Hospital
The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana is asking for people to donate so they don't run out...
Deadline to Apply For Snap Benefits Extended To Mid-January
Gas station
Follow Up Friday - holiday gas prices, 12.22.23
At the register in Country Collectibles.
Tis the Season to Finish the Holiday Shopping