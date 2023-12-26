Throwback Thursday - Holiday Fuel

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

With the arrival of the holiday season, many of us start to feel the pinch in our wallets, especially when it comes to travel expenses. On this week’s Throwback Thursday, Brian Bouchard takes a look back at a holiday concern that’s as relevant today as it was decades ago, the cost of gasoline.

Every holiday season many folks make plans to travel to see friends and family. Regardless of the destination, the cost of fuel plays a crucial role in our travel decisions. In this week’s Throwback Thursday we dial the time machine back to 1985 where WAGM Reporter Lee Engelhardt took a look at holiday travel concerns ahead of Christmas.

You’re ready for grandmas, but after buying all the presents, can you afford the trip? The American Automobile Association reports main drivers will pay almost $0.05 more for a gallon of gasoline during this holiday season than they did last year.

Statewide, regular gas costs an average of $1.21. In Aroostook County, the average is higher, $1.26 . Unleaded gasoline statewide average is $1.28. In the county again, the prices are higher about $1.32 for unleaded.

Of the stations we surveyed, half said they would be open on Christmas Day, most for around 8 hours. That’s better than the state figures, which show 75% of Maine gas stations will be closed on December 25th.

So our best advice is to fill up your tank by Christmas Eve. That way you’ll have plenty of fuel when you go to exchange all your presents on the 26th.

Lee Engelhardt News Line 8.

