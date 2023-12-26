Throwback Thursday - Holiday Fuel

By Brian Bouchard
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

With the arrival of the holiday season, many of us start to feel the pinch in our wallets, especially when it comes to travel expenses. On this week’s Throwback Thursday, Brian Bouchard takes a look back at a holiday concern that’s as relevant today as it was decades ago, the cost of gasoline.

Every holiday season many folks make plans to travel to see friends and family. Regardless of the destination, the cost of fuel plays a crucial role in our travel decisions. In this week’s Throwback Thursday we dial the time machine back to 1985 where WAGM Reporter Lee Engelhardt took a look at holiday travel concerns ahead of Christmas.

You’re ready for grandmas, but after buying all the presents, can you afford the trip? The American Automobile Association reports main drivers will pay almost $0.05 more for a gallon of gasoline during this holiday season than they did last year.

Statewide, regular gas costs an average of $1.21. In Aroostook County, the average is higher, $1.26 . Unleaded gasoline statewide average is $1.28. In the county again, the prices are higher about $1.32 for unleaded.

Of the stations we surveyed, half said they would be open on Christmas Day, most for around 8 hours. That’s better than the state figures, which show 75% of Maine gas stations will be closed on December 25th.

So our best advice is to fill up your tank by Christmas Eve. That way you’ll have plenty of fuel when you go to exchange all your presents on the 26th.

Lee Engelhardt News Line 8.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
Last Lewiston Shooting Victim Released From Hospital
The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana is asking for people to donate so they don't run out...
Deadline to Apply For Snap Benefits Extended To Mid-January
Today's High Temperatures
Cloudy Skies Today Leaves us with Snow Shower Chances Later this Week
Caribou, Maine
Empathy in Education: handling bullying in RSU 39
Gas station
Follow Up Friday: holiday gas sales

Latest News

Throwback Thursday - Holiday Fuel
Throwback Thursday - Holiday Fuel
Sledding the County - Off-Trail Riding Law
Sledding the County - Off-Trail Riding Law
Sledding the County - Off-Trail Riding Law
Sledding the County - Off-Trail Riding Law
A Work of Love
92 Year Old’s Holiday Display - “A Work of Love”