9,000 state workers in Maine to see big bump in pay in new year

Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A union representing more than 9,000 state workers in Maine has ratified two-year agreements that include an across-the-board 6% pay increase at the new year, and two additional pay increases of 3% and 4%, officials said Tuesday.

Also included are provisions for an $800 lump sum in February, along with improved parental leave, expanded bereavement leave, additional vacation and increased child care reimbursements, officials said.

Maine Service Employees Association Local 1989 ratified four separate contracts governing operations, maintenance and support services; administrative workers; professional and technical workers; and supervisory workers.

The administration won’t get time to rest because it plans to complete, negotiate and implement a new classification and compensation plan in 2024.

Members of the MSEA have been pushing for pay increases, saying state employee compensation lags the private sector.

