Another Cloudy Day Expected Today, with Snow Showers Possible Late Tonight

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday! This morning we’re starting the day with more cloud cover in place, and that will be the trend for much of the day today. Expect some cloud cover to break apart over far northeastern parts of the county, but otherwise we’ll be left with cloudy skies and mild air in place for this morning. The larger area of low pressure sitting to the west of us this morning will sink southward, resulting in scattered snow showers moving through late tonight as the northern edge of the storm clips the region. We’ll have a better chance to see snow late this week with a bigger system expected Friday into Saturday.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

With cloud cover in place for most of the day today, high temperatures aren’t expected to warm up, or cool down during the day. Highs temperatures this afternoon are expected to top out in the lower 30s for most spots. Northeasterly winds remain light during the day, not having much of an impact on the forecast over the next 24 hours.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tonight features the chance for some light scattered snow showers, especially the further north you are in the county. With temperatures expected to cool off, these showers will fall in the form of snow, but aren’t expected to amount to much. Some places that see steady snow showers could pick up a coating of snow at most, but generally these showers will be quick moving and aren’t expected to produce much. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the mid to upper 20s for most spots. Northeasterly winds are still expected to be light during the overnight hours, continuing to have little influence on the forecast overall.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on what to expect later in the week, make sure to check out this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great day!

