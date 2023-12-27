Christmas Tree Disposal

Boy Scout Troop 194 Christmas Tree Drop-Off in Fort Fairfield.
By Megan Waceken
Updated: 17 minutes ago
FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) - Every year, after Christmas Folks with real trees are tasked with disposing of them. We spoke with Mark Draper -- the Solid Waste Director at Aroostook Waste Solutions -- who says there are many no-cost options for disposing of those Christmas trees. Folks can drop off their trees In Presque Isle - at Gil’s Sanitation, Star City Sanitation, or the Presque Isle Landfill. In Caribou - at the Caribou Public Works garage. In Fort Fairfield - at the Tri-Community Landfill or at the Boy Scout Troop 194′s drop-off location set up in the IGA Parking lot.

Draper says, “If you are coming to Tri-Community Landfill or the Presque Isle Transfer station just be prepared that it’s likely going to be busy. This is a very busy week for us, you know, folks are getting rid of the old wrapping paper. They’re getting rid of the cardboard boxes from Christmas. A lot of folks will be on vacation this week so this will be on their to-do list. So please be patient if you get to one of our facilities and there’s a line we just ask for folks’ patients, that’s all. One thing that the city of Presque Isle would like me to remind Folks of is please do not drop off trees at the old Cummingham School site on Blake Street. That had been a drop-off option I guess many years ago but it is no longer, so they’d really appreciate it if folks didn’t do that. And I should remind everyone this is for real trees only and please take all the decorations off.”

Draper encourages folks to support Troop 194 in their effort to collect trees. He says, that with each tree the Boy Scouts receive they earn funds from the Tri-Community Landfill to go towards their troop.

