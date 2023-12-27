Five parade rifles reported stolen from American Legion in Caribou

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Five parade rifles were stolen from the American Legion Post 15 in Caribou.

According to the Caribou Police, the rifles have no firing pins in them and are inoperable. The guns are painted white and held for ceremonial use.

Wayne Little of the American Legion said they are unsure exactly when the break-in happened, and that it could have occurred at any point since Sunday.

In a Facebook post, the American Legion Post 15 stated, “This is so wrong to do to a Veteran’s organization.”

The Caribou Police are asking the public to contact them if they have any information regarding the location of the rifles.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.