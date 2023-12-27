Kids on school break enjoy free skating in Presque Isle

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Forum, operated by the Presque Isle Parks and Recreation, is offering free public skating every afternoon this week, starting Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

Trisha Ousby, the event coordinator for The Forum, says the first day of public skating this week was so well-attended they are planning to add additional staff to keep up with the demand tomorrow.

”A lot of people are visiting from out of town so there’s big family groups that are coming in,” says Ousby. “There might have been some people who’ve been on the fence about coming so they kind of get to come try it for free.”

The first day of free public skate was well-attended by people of all ages. “This is the most people I’ve seen in here skating at once, so it’s been very well received,” says Ousby.

Each day the public skate is sponsored by a different local business in the community, with participants only needing to pay for skate rentals or skate aids.

Although the free public skate is an annual occurrence, the idea of fully sponsored public skating sessions is new to the Forum. According to Ousby, the idea for sponsored skating came after Mechanical Services sponsored the Fill the Forum event last week. ”It kind of gave us that idea of like, what other things could we look for sponsorships for?” says Ousby. “We looked around at what some other rinks downstate are doing and we thought we’d give it a try.”

The free skate sessions will run every day this week from 1-3pm, and a few evenings this weekend. Anyone from or visiting the community is welcome to attend.

The full free public skate schedule can be found on The Forum’s Facebook page.

