SAHS Boys Basketball team looks to continue to improve

DYER BROOK, Maine (WAGM) - THE two time defending state champion SAHS Boys basketball team is off to a 2-2 start on the season. That is understandable because the Warriors lost several important pieces of the state championship team. Coach Brett Russell and the team feel they will continue to grow and will challenge for a title again this year.

Brett Russell):” We lost three really talented senoirs that meant a lot to this team. We’ve got a couple of kids that played a fair amount last year, but we are coming in with two or three younger ones who are pretty talented kids. They are going through some growing pains and seeing what it takes to compete at that high level every night. It is a lot more competitive this year. There are a lot of good teams up here in the County, so I don’t expect any night to be easy.:

(Dylan Burpee):” We got some younger guys who haven’t played much time. We had a great team the last few years so we didn’t have time to give our younger guys some good time out on the floor. Right now we have three starters who haven’t had much playing time out there. Our offense is starting out a little shaky, but we are getting better. We just will get those guys to where they need to be at the end of the season.”

Russell says that Dylan Burpee will be the steadying influence on the team. Burpee has had a great career in Dyer Brook and will take a leadership role again and help the younger players get used to their bigger roles on the team.

Russell:” With Dylan here we have that rock .He is the leader on the floor and will get that big rebound or basket for us. His leadership has been key. He shows a lot of poise, and he is a teacher to the younger kids.”

Burpee:” Obviously getting the other guys involved in the offense. Spacing is a big key when we space the floor out. Getting other guys involved in the offense. We have some younger guys who can help us this year and they are still trying to learn to get back into it.”

Junior Trafton Russell is a veteran of the team he has played significant minutes since his 8th grade year. He is taking on more of a leadership role and he hopes to lead by example.

(Trafton Russell):” I think it is just about going and playing my hardest every night. The younger guys will see that us older guys are out there working our hardest. Basically setting an example.”

Coach Russell says that with a younger team and less experience played they are still experimenting with their style of play

Russell:” We are trying to figure that out. We are playing some zone this year. We have never played zone except in our trapping side. We are settling into more zones and taking breaks there.”

Russell:” It’s always been work my hardest on defense. That is how everybody feels on this team. That is how we are going to win games this year.”

The players and coach all agree that they hope to be in the mix come tournament time and they think that if they continue to grow and improve they can be one of the teams to lift another gold ball come March

Russell:” We are struggling a little I would say. We are competitive in all games, but we are trying to figure out that formula to get over the top.I will take lumps here now if that means later on we have a cohesive unit and we are playing the way we want.”

Russell:” I am ready to play the teams we lost to and bounce back. Crashing the boards, boxing out and defense are some of the things we struggled with in thoise games. I think the offense will come.”

Burpee:” We are trying to take it one game at a time. Focus on getting better every game. We are out a little shaky, but we are trying to get back into a rhythm and get some wins so we can make it to the tourney.”

