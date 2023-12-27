Toyota Recalls One Million Vehicles Over Airbag Issue

By Shawn Cunningham
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FILE - The recall covers 15 Toyota and Lexus models, including the Camry, Sienna and RAV4, as well as the Lexus RX350 and ES250 types.(Mike Mozart | Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Toyota is recalling about 1 million vehicles over a potential problem with the passenger air bag.

The recall covers 15 Toyota and Lexus models, including the Camry, Sienna and RAV4, as well as the Lexus RX350 and ES250 types.

The model years are between 2020 and 2022.

Toyota says the occupant classification system sensor in the recalled vehicles could short-circuit.

The sensor helps identify whether the person sitting in the front passenger seat is an adult or a child based on weight.

Toyota said because of the possible glitch, the air bag may not deploy in certain kind of crashes when it should.

Toyota will notify owners of the recalled vehicles by the middle of February.

