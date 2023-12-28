Bail Conditions Changed for Fort Fairfield Man Charged with Son’s Death

Stanley Hazell
Stanley Hazell(.)
By WAGM News
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

A Fort Fairfield man could soon be released on bail following the judge’s decision Thursday morning to approve a motion to have his bail amended.

24 year old, Stanley Hazell was arrested on November 13, 2023 for the manslaughter death of his infant son, 7 month old Jackson Hazell that occurred more than a year prior on April 8th, 2022. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta ruled the death a homicide.

Hazell appeared in Aroostook Superior Court via Zoom Thursday morning and following a brief discussion, Hazell’s bail conditions were modified from $50,000 cash or $100,000 dollar surety bail, to $15,000 cash or $50,000 surety bail. The the defendant can also have no contact with specified parties.

According to the Maine Department of Public Safety, Stanley Hazell was arrested following a “huge investigative effort.” The case is being prosecuted by the Maine AG Office.

