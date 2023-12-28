Christmas break skiing in Fort Kent.

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - It’s Christmas break and that means that kids are on vacation from school and many want to get outside and enjoy winter sports. Lonesome Pine was a very busy place today as youngsters stepped into their skis and enjoyed a few runs down the hill. Lonesome Pine in Fort Kent reopened on Saturday after being closed for almost a week because of the heavy rains last Monday.

(Mike Voisine):” To be open right now. We opened on the 15th and were better than we are right now with that warm spell. To be open at Christmas Break all the kids love it even though we are down a few trails. We will take what we can right now and wait for some colder weather.”

Voisine said that last week volunteers came out in force to help them make enough snow to be open this week.

Voisine:” After that rainstorm that we had here and we lost all of that natural snow. We got a big outpour of volunteers and we worked for three straight days and nights here. We wouldn’t be skiing today if it wasn’t for the crew of volunteers that we had to help us out here.”

Parents and their children were out on the hill today. That included Corey Desjardins and his four year old daughter Kensley

(Cory Desjardins):” Fantastic. We are very fortunate to have a ski hill and be able to ski on the kid’s school break.”

(Kensley Desjardins):”I like skiing to the top.”

Josh Shupbach of Fort Fairfield who skis with the Caribou ski team and his friend Logan Carter of Fort Fairfield were enjoying the spring like conditions skiing in short sleeve shirts

(Josh Shupbach):” Just get on the snow and get some turns in. The Fort Kent team has a course up so we figured we should get up and hit it.”

(Logan Carter):” It’s nice, it’s not ideal conditions, but it nice to get out there finally to have this much snow to ski on.”

The Fort Kent ski team also trying to get in a little practice on the snow even though they still have to be creative.

(Leslie Marquis):” We have had to be very creative. You will see we have moved things all aorund the hill just to get them to some fresher snow. It is liquid gold. Every day we can actually put skis on snow is a blessing.”

Shelby Theriault and Maddie Martin are both members of the defending State Championship team and are happy to be on even this little amount of snow.

(Shelby Theriault):” It is very important to get on snow every early in the season. I think with us being able to make snow gives us a pretty big advantage.”

(Maddie Martin):” It is very important. A lot of us got new skis and we need to focus on trying to get used to them.”

People who like winter sports are doing a snow dance and Voisine says they would like to make more snow for the hill, but as long as the temperatures are above freezing it isn’t possible.

Voisine:” Keep our fingers crossed. Maybe we will get a dusting of snow coming up and we will look to make some snow probably after next weekend. Having the kids be able to ski on Christmas Break is one of the best. It makes everybody happy. It gets them out of the house, keeps them out of the house and keeps the racing programs going.”

Desjardins: ”Do you like to go fast. Yea.

Did you go fast today?

Yeah.”

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.