Cloud Cover Remains in Place, Wintry Mix Late

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Thursday morning everyone. A few spots have been dealing with some pockets of freezing drizzle this morning specifically in points south. That was what had prompted a winter weather advisory, but it has since now expired. Despite that, you do want to make sure you give yourself plenty of extra time out on the roads as slick spots remain likely especially on untreated surfaces.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Looking at our weather setup this morning, it is a bit complex as we have two stationary systems. One is centered over the central part of the state and has been providing those areas of freezing drizzle. The second system is centered just over the New Jersey coastline and has been bringing some widespread rain to southern New England. With cooler air remaining in place this same system will allow snow showers to return running right into the first half of the weekend.

Today's highs (WAGM)

Going into this afternoon, highs will touch just shy of the middle 30s in most spots. Given the fact that cloud cover remains fairly stubborn, I do expect it to take a while for us to reach these temperatures. Going hour by hour for you, there will be the possibility for some filtered areas of sunshine mainly centered toward the far northern tier of the county. That is due to the fact that we do have a weaker area of high pressure well to the north. However, any areas of sunshine we do pick up on, I do expect to be quickly filled back in by the cloud cover. The vast majority of the daytime will remain dry going right through the evening commute. It’s not until the mid to late evening when the threat for a wintry mix comes back into play. This expands from the south to the north into the early morning hours of tomorrow eventually transitioning over to snow showers. As that happens, lows will fall back into the mid to upper 20s. This will likely impact your commute tomorrow.

Ice Accumulation (WAGM)

Ice accumulations remain fairly light with the highest totals being in points south where we have already seen some freezing drizzle this morning and where will see the greater risk for freezing rain overnight. Those totals will drop off significantly as you travel further north.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

We won’t see much of a difference between our lows tonight and highs tomorrow. Most spots will hover right near the freezing mark as snow showers persist. I’m not expecting the whole day to feature widespread showers as they become a bit more scattered by the time we head into the afternoon and evening. The bulk of the accumulation tomorrow will likely fall in points south where we will see the greater chance for steady showers throughout the day.

Snowfall Potential (WAGM)

Looking at what we can expect in terms of snow totals between now and Sunday, first call features most of the county in the three to six inch range. Localized higher amounts are possible. Given that we still are a few days out this could change, so stay tuned with us, we will have more updates for you both this evening and tomorrow.

