Construction begins on UMPI’s 3-D Sun model

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The University of Maine Presque Isle has started construction on the new 3-D Sun model that is being installed at the front of the campus.

The 3-D Sun model is a part of the Maine Solar System Model, which runs along nearly 100 miles of Route One. The model was established by the University of Maine Presque Isle and the northern Maine community. The model serves as an educational tourist route throughout Aroostook County.

UMPI is currently in the process of installing a new 3-dimensional model along Route One. The project broke ground at the beginning of December, with work continuing throughout the month. The current Sun model is inside one of the campus buildings. The university hopes the new model will be more accessible and easy to locate.

The Sun model, which has an estimated cost of $60,000, is being funded through public donations. According to Kevin McCartney, a professor at UMPI who is running the fundraiser, they have already raised over $40,000 but still have $20,000 to go. McCartney says he will continue fundraising in the new year.

McCartney says the goal is to have the Sun model completed before the eclipse that will happen on April 8, 2024.

