Freezing Rain Possible Over Southern Areas Tonight, with More Snow in the Forecast by the End of the Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. We had gloomy weather continue across much of the county today with mostly cloudy skies for most spots. The exception was far northeastern parts of the county, which saw some breaks in the clouds here or there for much of the day. Cloud cover will remain in place tonight as isolated to scattered freezing rain shower chances return over southern areas. We’ll see the threat for showers diminish tomorrow, before shower chances return tomorrow night into Friday. Right now the end of the work week remains unsettled with steady snow, mixed precipitation, and plain rain possible Friday, before cold air wins out and allows for a transition over to all snow Friday night into Saturday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Southeastern Aroostook through 7 AM tomorrow morning. The main concern during the overnight hours tonight will be freezing rain, with much of the shower activity wrapping up before daylight tomorrow. Travel could become slippery, especially since it won’t take much shower activity to make roads slippery. Keep in mind some of the most dangerous freezing rain is actually the light and misty rain, as that easily sticks to surfaces and is able to freeze before it gets a chance to runoff of any surfaces.

This Evening's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

Temperatures tonight look to cool off enough to support freezing rain across the county, but will be limited to southern areas thanks to the northern extent of the low pressure system. Lows tonight are expected to fall back into the mid and upper 20s for most places by the early morning hours of Thursday. Northeasterly winds are expected to be light once again tonight, bringing in and locking cold air in place across the county.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow features more cloud cover for much of the daytime. Originally computer models indicated that skies would clear out from northeast to southwest during the day tomorrow resulting in a nicer afternoon. Well the latest model runs are now leaning against that, with cloud cover now expected to linger into the afternoon and evening hours. We’ll be watching the potential for more mixed precip over southern areas late tomorrow night, as the bigger area of low pressure develops and moves overhead going into Friday. High temperatures tomorrow reach the lower to mid 30s by the afternoon hours with cloud cover in place for most of the day. Once again northeasterly winds are expected to be light, not having much of an impact on the forecast during the day.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening's Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

