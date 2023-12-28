New Businesses in Central Aroostook

CENTRAL AROOSTOOK, Maine (WAGM) - New businesses have been popping up in Central Aroostook and officials and businesses say this is bringing excitement to folks in the area.

LaNiece Sirois --the executive director of the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce-- says, “Presque Isle is growing. It really is growing. And the other communities -- Caribou is starting to grow. They have a lot going on there too.”

Jordyn Kinney has been a business owner since February of this year. Her shop is located on Main Street in Presque Isle.

Kinney says, “I love downtown Presque Isle, and I had moved away a couple of years after college and when I moved back couldn’t find a lot of the things I was used to buying when I lived in California so I decided to open a store to sell those kinds of things.”

Kinney hopes to expand her business into a bigger space but wants to stay in Presque Isle.

Kinney says, “We are already outgrowing our space so I’m hopeful we can find a bigger space and add more products in the future.”

Other Business owners are noticing the new shops popping up around central Aroostook. Debbie Sutherland has been a business owner in Caribou for the past 13 years. She owns Brambleberry Market.

Sutherland says, “Yes, there have been a few new businesses. Ruska Coffee has attracted a lot of new people. And a lot of people are saying how nice it is.”

This coffee shop belongs to Tamara and Lance Lovewell who felt a need to bring it to Caribou. So they did about 10 months ago.

T Lovewell says, “We needed a real coffee shop in our opinion here in the county. We were actually putting a coffee shop here at the same time the hub was. So they hadn’t gone into business yet and so we saw a need and just decided to do it. We went for it. We did see a need to put something here on this end of town. There really wasn’t anything on this end of town. So that was important to us.”

The public has shown their appreciation for these business owners starting up shop in our county.

T Lovewell says, “The community has supported us. They’ve welcomed us with open arms and they’ve been really loyal and wonderful so we are really thankful.”

L Lovewell says, “Without our customers, we wouldn’t be here.”

Sutherland says there is still a need for additional businesses to open.

Sutherland says, “I wish there were more retail businesses --clothing stores that kind of thing in our area-- because that’s definitely what we lack.”

The hope is to keep attracting people and new businesses into our county.

Sirois says, “So, it’s exciting to have people actually look at the county and say, “You know what, I want to live and work here. " You know for the crown of Maine. Come work here and have a great life.”

