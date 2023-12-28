Person of Interest Sought in Waterville Death Investigation
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WAGM) -
The Maine State Police is asking the public to be on the lookout for a person of interest in a death investigation in Waterville.
The person is a white male in his early twenties with dark hair and possibly armed.
He is driving a 2010 black Ford Taurus with Maine registration plate 4666ZR.
If you see this individual and/or vehicle, do not approach please call the Maine State Police at 207.624.7076 or the Waterville Police Department at 207.680.4700.
