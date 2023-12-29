Amber Alert Cancelled for Missing Mother and Daughter

By Shawn Cunningham
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
3-year-old Angie Rodondi and 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt
3-year-old Angie Rodondi and 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt(Maine State Police)

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Maine State Police cancelled an Amber Alert that had been issued since Thursday morning.

Norma Rodondi Jimbikt and her daughter Angie Rodond were safely located at after midnight this morning. Thursday, the Maine State Police issued the AMBER ALERT at the request of the Saco Police Department. According to police and stated in the alert, THE TWO PEOPLE who were residing in the Biddeford area, were forced into a white Ford Explorer with New York registration by a male suspect. At 3:41pm the vehicle crossed the tolls into New York State. Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

