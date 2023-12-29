Amber Alert issued for mother and daughter

amber alert
amber alert(Conner Beene)
By WAGM News
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SACO, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine State Police is issuing an AMBER ALERT at the request of the Saco Police Department. The AMBER ALERT is for a mother and child abduction from Saco at 11:30 am on Thursday, December 28, 2023. The child is 3-year-old Angie Rodondi, 2 feet 5 inches tall, 25 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink dress and brown top. Her mother 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green shirt, black pants and black jacket. The two, who were residing in the Biddeford area, were forced into a white Ford Explorer with New York registration by a male suspect. At 3:41pm the vehicle crossed the tolls into New York State. If you have any information please contact the Saco Police Department at 207-284-4535.

