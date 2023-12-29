California Company Issues Major Recall of Kitchen Appliance Blenders

The recalled blenders can overheat or catch fire and the blender blades can break off, posing fire and laceration hazards to consumers. (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A California appliance manufacturer has issued a major recall of one of its products.

BlendJet Inc. is recalling about 4.8 million portable blenders sold at Costco, Target and Walmart after receiving reports of blades breaking off as well as the product overheating or catching fire, resulting in dozens of injuries.

The California-based company has heard of 329 incidents in which BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders’ blades broke off while in use, and an additional 17 reports of overheating or fires that have resulted in property damage claims of roughly $150,000, according to a notice posted Thursday by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

BlendJet has also received 49 reports of minor burn injuries and one laceration injury.

