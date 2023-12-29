California Company Issues Major Recall of Kitchen Appliance Blenders

By Shawn Cunningham
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
The recalled blenders can overheat or catch fire and the blender blades can break off, posing...
The recalled blenders can overheat or catch fire and the blender blades can break off, posing fire and laceration hazards to consumers.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A California appliance manufacturer has issued a major recall of one of its products.

BlendJet Inc. is recalling about 4.8 million portable blenders sold at Costco, Target and Walmart after receiving reports of blades breaking off as well as the product overheating or catching fire, resulting in dozens of injuries.

The California-based company has heard of 329 incidents in which BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders’ blades broke off while in use, and an additional 17 reports of overheating or fires that have resulted in property damage claims of roughly $150,000, according to a notice posted Thursday by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

BlendJet has also received 49 reports of minor burn injuries and one laceration injury.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanley Hazell
Bail Conditions Changed for Fort Fairfield Man Charged with Son’s Death
.
Person of Interest Sought in Waterville Death Investigation
Snowfall Potential (Now - Sunday Morning)
Freezing Rain More Likely Tonight, with a Transition to Snow Expected for Tomorrow
Five parade rifles reported stolen from American Legion in Caribou
amber alert
Amber Alert issued for mother and daughter

Latest News

3-year-old Angie Rodondi and 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt
Amber Alert Cancelled for Missing Mother and Daughter
amber alert
Amber Alert issued for mother and daughter
Maine State Police are investigating the deaths of a mother and daughter in Farmington.
Maine State Police investigate deaths of mother and daughter in Farmington
The "Order Here" Sign in Ruska Coffee.
New Businesses in Central Aroostook
Construction begins on UMPI’s 3-D Sun model