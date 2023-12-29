Caribou police comment on parade rifles stolen from American Legion

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Five parade rifles were reported stolen from the American Legion in Caribou some time earlier this week.

According to the Caribou American Legion, the perpetrator gained access to the building through a narrow alleyway before breaking into the basement.

Keith Ouellette, a sergeant at the Caribou Police Department, explains how the break-in happened. “The Legion several years back closed off a number of lower basement windows through an alley in brick,” Sergeant Ouellette says. “Somebody punched out the brick portion of where the window originally was and gained entry through the basement.”

Sergeant Ouellette says the investigation to find the perpetrator is ongoing. “The investigation is moving along fairly quickly,” Sergeant Ouellette says. “We’re confident we will have an arrest within the next week or so.”

The guns stolen are Springfield Army Models, 1898, and are painted white. Although the guns don’t have any firing pins, making them inoperable, they are still classified as firearms, according to Sergeant Ouellette.

“Maine Statute classifies a firearm as any type of weapon that can expel a propellent, regardless of if it has a pin or a bolt, so this would be classified as stolen firearms,” the sergeant explains. Under the Maine Criminal Code, stealing a firearm is classified as a Class B Crime.

This break-in is not the only incident of theft the Caribou Police have seen recently, according to Sergeant Ouellette. “We have had a lot of burglaries of motor vehicles,” he says, “so we ask again, that people lock their doors, lock their car vehicle doors, and don’t leave any valuables in their vehicle.”

As for the five stolen firearms, Sergeant Ouellette says the police are still in the process of speaking with witnesses and building their case.

