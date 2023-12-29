Consumer Product Safety Commission Alerts Public to Magnetic Balls Recall

By Shawn Cunningham
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Recall: Due to Ingestion Hazard; Failure to Meet Federal Safety Regulation for Toy Magnet...
Recall: Due to Ingestion Hazard; Failure to Meet Federal Safety Regulation for Toy Magnet Sets; Sold Exclusively at myKmarket.com(Consumer Product Safety Commission)

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The CPSC is alerting the public to a recall of a series of magnetic balls.

This recall involves 5mm magnetic balls which are small, spherical, loose with a strong magnetic flux. The magnets are sold in a set of 216 multi-colored magnetic balls. The recalled Relax Magnetic Balls were sold encased in a clear, plastic case and a portable, tin storage box.

Consumers should stop using the recalled magnetic balls immediately.

The CPSC estimates 2,400 magnet ingestions were treated in hospital emergency departments from 2017 through 2021. CPSC is aware of seven deaths involving the ingestion of hazardous magnets, including two outside of the United States.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanley Hazell
Bail Conditions Changed for Fort Fairfield Man Charged with Son’s Death
amber alert
Amber Alert issued for mother and daughter
.
Person of Interest Sought in Waterville Death Investigation
Snowfall Potential (Now - Sunday Morning)
Freezing Rain More Likely Tonight, with a Transition to Snow Expected for Tomorrow
Five parade rifles reported stolen from American Legion in Caribou

Latest News

The recalled blenders can overheat or catch fire and the blender blades can break off, posing...
California Company Issues Major Recall of Kitchen Appliance Blenders
3-year-old Angie Rodondi and 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt
Amber Alert Cancelled for Missing Mother and Daughter
amber alert
Amber Alert issued for mother and daughter
Maine State Police are investigating the deaths of a mother and daughter in Farmington.
Maine State Police investigate deaths of mother and daughter in Farmington