Consumer Product Safety Commission Alerts Public to Magnetic Balls Recall

Recall: Due to Ingestion Hazard; Failure to Meet Federal Safety Regulation for Toy Magnet Sets; Sold Exclusively at myKmarket.com (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The CPSC is alerting the public to a recall of a series of magnetic balls.

This recall involves 5mm magnetic balls which are small, spherical, loose with a strong magnetic flux. The magnets are sold in a set of 216 multi-colored magnetic balls. The recalled Relax Magnetic Balls were sold encased in a clear, plastic case and a portable, tin storage box.

Consumers should stop using the recalled magnetic balls immediately.

The CPSC estimates 2,400 magnet ingestions were treated in hospital emergency departments from 2017 through 2021. CPSC is aware of seven deaths involving the ingestion of hazardous magnets, including two outside of the United States.

