Freezing Rain More Likely Tonight, with a Transition to Snow Expected for Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday! We’ve seen another day with cloud cover being the main driving force of our forecast. Mostly cloudy skies to start the day eventually lead to clearing skies for some late in the afternoon. Cloud cover is expected to fill back in tonight, with the threat for freezing rain returning to the forecast between now and tomorrow morning. Freezing rain is expected to transition over to snow during the day tomorrow, with snow showers lasting into Saturday late morning for most. The afternoon hours of Saturday will finally bring some improvement, with the last day of the year shaping up to be quiet.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

The National Weather Service has once again placed the southern part of the county under a Winter Weather advisory between now and Saturday morning. The main concern during this time frame will be the freezing rain threat at the onset of the precipitation. As tomorrow progresses, expect colder air to work into the region, resulting in a changeover to snow for everyone by Friday afternoon. While accumulating snow isn’t expected to be much, these two factors combined will result in the threat for slippery travel through Saturday morning.

This Evening's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows rain shower activity beginning over southern areas between now and midnight tonight. Rain showers will be light to start, with steady rain expected to fill in during the early morning hours of Friday. Any steady if not heavy rain that we see will work in our favor during this time, as freezing rain and accumulating ice is more likely to form with light showers and drizzle versus steady showers. Low temperatures tonight bottom out in the upper 20s and lower 30s for most spots, as northeasterly winds work to keep relative cold air in place.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with mixed precipitation and some snow over southern and central parts of the county. As shower activity continues to push northward, it will encounter colder air, resulting in a changeover from freezing rain and sleet to eventually all plain snow during the afternoon hours of Friday. This will be the case for everyone by Friday evening, with on and off snow showers expected to continue for the first part of Saturday. Temperatures tomorrow are expected to hover right around the freezing mark for the majority of the day. The exception to this will be northern parts of the county, where temperatures will be cold enough to support snow for the entire event.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Icing accumulations at this point look greatest over southern parts of the county, with up to a quarter of an inch of ice possible between now and Friday afternoon. This will result in slippery travel remaining a concern over southern parts of the county, with the threat for slippery travel attempting to creep northward. Once colder air wins out during the afternoon hours tomorrow, expect accumulations to then be in the form of snowfall for much of the county.

Ice Accumulation Potential (Now - Friday Afternoon) (WAGM-TV)

Snowfall totals for most areas look to bring enough to cause some travel concerns. A few inches of snow really isn’t much in the grand scheme of things, but with snowfall being spread out over a longer time period combined with the threat for freezing rain beforehand, expect slippery travel to last at least into Friday night. Even though snow continues into Saturday morning, I don’t think additional accumulations will have much impact on road conditions going into the morning hours of Saturday. Roads will likely still be greasy, but drivable during the day.

Snowfall Potential (Now - Sunday Morning) (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

