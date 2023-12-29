Lane shut down near Presque Isle mall

Presque Isle Police
Presque Isle Police(Station)
By WAGM News
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - UPDATE: The lane is now cleared and open for traffic.

A northbound lane in front of the Aroostook Centre Mall has been shut down due to a vehicle accident at approximately noon on Friday, December 29, 2023.

The Presque Isle Police confirmed that the scene will be cleared momentarily.

WAGM will update when more information becomes available.

