Three injured in multi-vehicle accident in Caribou

The emergency room at Cary Medical Center
By WAGM News
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Three individuals were transported to Cary Medical Center following a multi-vehicle accident on the evening of Thursday, December 28, 2023.

A portion of Route One near the Caribou Motor Inn was temporarily shut down due to the crash.

There were two vehicles involved in the accident, according to the Caribou Police Department.

The Caribou Fire and Ambulance responded to the scene with one engine and three ambulances. The three individuals taken to Cary Medical Center sustained minor injuries.

WAGM will update as more information becomes available.

