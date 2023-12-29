Travel Impacts Expected as Freezing Rain Transitions to Snow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Friday morning everyone. We’ve been dealing with some slick travel conditions across the county this morning with some spots picking up on an icy glaze from bands of freezing rain. That is despite the fact that temperatures are sitting in the low 30s in most areas. It is crucial to make sure you are allowing for plenty if extra time out on the roadways to get to your destination. The National Weather Service has placed the entire county in a winter weather advisory through the mid morning hours of tomorrow.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

A complex weather setup this morning will allow for two rounds of snow showers. The first system is sitting right over the gulf of Maine and that is why a lot of the shower activity has been mainly been confined to points east. The second system is centered just over portions of upstate New York. Once that advances closer to the region, steady snow showers become more likely.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

We aren’t going to see our temperatures increase by much this afternoon. In fact, I do think the vast majority of the county has already set our highs for the daytime which will land just shy of the freezing mark. Going hour by hour for you, freezing rain and sleet remain a likely threat going through the course of the mid morning. Eventually as we head into the afternoon, all spots will make the transition over to snow with points west being spared from any snow. That is due to the fact that we do have a dry airmass up to the north limiting any precipitation from occurring. Activity becomes a bit more scattered in nature by the evening commute before another round of steady snow showers is expected overnight lasting through the morning hours of tomorrow. With lows bottoming out into the upper 20s and low 30s, we will have to mindful of the fact that the snow falling will have more of a heavy and wet consistency to it making it difficult to clear off of the sidewalks and roadways.

Additional Ice Accumulation (WAGM)

In terms of ice accumulation, I’m not expecting much more as freezing rain will likely only remain a risk through the mid morning. The highest of totals will be positioned towards points south picking up on up to an additional quarter inch of ice. The rest of the region will not see as much only up to an additional tenth of an inch of ice accumulation.

Additional Snow Accumulation (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s highs are once again expected to land just shy of the freezing mark. Steady snow showers will likely persist across the region through the course of the morning before wrapping up for the lunchtime hours. By then snow showers get reduced to more isolated to scattered activity. Additional snow totals between now and the morning hours of Sunday feature the highest of totals in areas points north with 3 to 6 inches. Totals will drop off the further south you travel based where we have been seeing persistent bands of freezing rain.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day and stay safe out there!

