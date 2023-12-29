What does a no-snow-December mean for Aroostook County?

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Snowmobiling, Nordic skiing and snowshoeing, all winter activities that usually bring tourists to Aroostook County are not yet possible because there’s currently no snow on the ground.

Jon Gulliver, the Director of Economic Development for the Northern Maine Development Commission, explains that winter tourists bring a lot of money into the county. Losing a few weeks of tourism due to a lack of snow will have an impact, Gulliver says.

“161 million dollars was spent - direct spending - on tourism in Aroostook County last year,” Gulliver explains. “You figure 40-50% of that was during the wintertime, so even losing one or two weeks does affect the bottom line.”

Snow activities bring many tourists to the County from across the state. Because there’s currently no snow on the ground, a variety of businesses have seen a drop in tourist customers.

“It affects just about every portion of the recreational economy up here,” says Gulliver. “Basically anything in the hospitality industry - restaurants, gasoline sales, just general convenient store sales.”

Andrew Bouchard, one of the owners of the Bike Board and Ski shop in Presque Isle, says he has seen a decrease in some sales, especially in regards to snow sport equipment.

“The lack of snow is hurting multiple industries across the board but for us we’re selling a lot less packages of skis and snowboards and stuff like that that you would actually use at the mountain if there was snow,” explains Bouchard. “We’re doing well with kind of the accessory stuff that keeps you warm, it’s so cold out so we’re still selling that type of gear.”

However, opinions on the impact of no snow vary. John Alexander, the owner of Harry’s Motor Sports, says snowmobile sales this December have been on par with past years as the snow sledding season typically doesn’t start until January.

“Usually it’s anywhere from the first week in January to the second week in January before we actually get groomed trails where people can ride,” Alexander says. “It’s just a pretty typical year, I’m sure after the first of the year we’ll get snow and we’ll be on groomed trails.”

Although the lack of snow is affecting businesses that rely on tourists, there are some benefits to the snow being delayed. For starters, the tourism dollars lost these last few weeks are likely to be made back later in the season.

“Winter tourists are repeat visitors so they are watching the forecast and when it snows they will come, so we will see them eventually,” Gulliver expands.

According to Gulliver, trail groomers are also saving on fuel and labor costs, which will allow them to put more funding into grooming the trails later on this winter.

