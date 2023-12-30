Slippery Travel Likely for the First Half of the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. Rain showers today left us with slippery travel in spots during the morning hours. By the afternoon, showers tapered off from north to south, leaving us with a break in the action this evening. We’ll see a better chance at some showers later tonight as a cold front and weak area of low pressure move over the state. This will result in some steady snow showers tomorrow morning, before shower activity eventually tapers off by the afternoon and evening. Sunshine is expected to return for the second half of the new year, before cooler temperatures are likely for the new year.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

The National Weather Service has the entire county under a Winter Weather Advisory lasting until 10 AM tomorrow morning. Roads are still expected to be slippery tonight as surfaces re-freeze with falling temperatures. Roads will continue to see impacts early tomorrow morning with snow showers filling back in. Impacts are likely to last into the early afternoon, but the greatest of impacts from snow showers will be wrapping up by mid-morning tomorrow, which is why the National Weather Service is letting the Advisory expire then.

This Evening's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows skies remaining cloudy between now and tomorrow morning. Snow showers are expected to begin again after midnight tonight, leaving us with the threat for slippery travel before sunrise tomorrow morning. Temperatures tonight are expected to cool off by a few degrees, but not by much overall. Lows tonight are expected to reach the upper 20s for most spots, with a few communities hanging onto the 30 degree mark. Easterly winds will remain light tonight, and aren’t expected to have much of an impact.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow features steady snow showers during the morning hours. Snow showers are eventually expected to taper off by the afternoon hours, leaving us with cloudy skies going into tomorrow evening. Snowfall totals from this system late tonight into tomorrow will remain light for most spots. One to as much as three or four inches of snow is expected by tomorrow afternoon. I think this will be enough to keep roads slippery at least through the early afternoon hours. We’ll eventually see some improvement tomorrow evening, with skies clearing out somewhat just in time for Sunday.

Additional Snowfall Potential (Now - Saturday Afternoon) (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast for the new year, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

