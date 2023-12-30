Sports Extra December 29, 2023

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Here is the first segment of Sports Extra. Jon Gulliver and Cameron Levasseur join me for the look around the County.

Girls Score

SAHS 68 St Agatha 39

Orono 28 Calais 23

Lawrence 74 Gardiner 59

Fort Fairfield 26 Madawaska 13

Old Town 50 Hermon 19

Deer Isle Stonington 22 Bangor Christian 11

Washburn 44 Van Buren 21

Boys Scores

SAHS 63 St Agatha 29

Ashland 60 Danforth 33

Bangor Christian 61 Deer Isle 21

Lawrence 65 Gardiner 54

Fort Fairfield 51 Madawaska 33

Washburn 53 Van Buren 38

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The emergency room at Cary Medical Center
Three injured in multi-vehicle accident in Caribou
Presque Isle Police
Lane shut down near Presque Isle mall
What does a no-snow-December mean for Aroostook County?
3-year-old Angie Rodondi and 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt
Amber Alert Cancelled for Missing Mother and Daughter
amber alert
Amber Alert issued for mother and daughter

Latest News

Even with no natural snow Lonesome Pine in Fort Kent was packed with young skiers.
Christmas break skiing in Fort Kent.
The SAHS Boys have won two straight State Class D titles. They are going through some early...
SAHS Boys Basketball team looks to continue to improve
Here is the first segment of Sports Extra that aired on Friday December 23rd.
Sports Extra December 23rd, 2023
Caribou wrestling team has largest roster in several years.
Caribou wrestling team seeing resurgence in numbers. Longer story