Sports Extra December 29, 2023
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Here is the first segment of Sports Extra. Jon Gulliver and Cameron Levasseur join me for the look around the County.
Girls Score
SAHS 68 St Agatha 39
Orono 28 Calais 23
Lawrence 74 Gardiner 59
Fort Fairfield 26 Madawaska 13
Old Town 50 Hermon 19
Deer Isle Stonington 22 Bangor Christian 11
Washburn 44 Van Buren 21
Boys Scores
SAHS 63 St Agatha 29
Ashland 60 Danforth 33
Bangor Christian 61 Deer Isle 21
Lawrence 65 Gardiner 54
Fort Fairfield 51 Madawaska 33
Washburn 53 Van Buren 38
Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.