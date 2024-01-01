2024 New Year Plans

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - With 2024 finally upon us, folks are celebrating and starting off the year with new resolutions. We spoke with folks from the local area to find out how they are kicking off the New Year. Folks are getting excited about what 2024 has in store for them. Here’s what they had to say.

Presque Isle resident, Orlan Smith says, “It’s been kind of wild the last few years, but I’d like to see things settle down. And springtime here -- usually we don’t have a spring we just jump from winter into summer so there and not as wet and rainy as it was this year.”

Mapleton resident, Damian Argraves, says, “Summer with the kids. Yeah. I like watching them run around.

Some folks are making new resolutions for the year ahead.

Argraves says, “My New Year’s resolution is to spend more time with my family. The years --as they pass-- they go too fast. Aside from that work projects. We’re really excited about stuff we’re doing in the community. And some fitness goals.

Presque Isle resident, Lunden McDonald, says, “Go see the world a little bit more. Especially soon, that me and my mom and my girlfriend will probably go to Canada go do some stuff -- see the Bluffs.”

And some are sticking to their resolutions from past years.

Smith says, “Normally I don’t but I made one two years ago that I keep. That I watch my diet and keep things under control with my diabetes and all that. And that’s the only thing I ever kept cause everybody breaks it by February. So I just keep it simple.”

Some folks are RINGING in the new year with those closest to them.

Argraves says, “Hoping to spend some time with a special someone.”

And others are taking the day to relax at home.

McDonald says, “Just stay inside, relax, see my cats. You know stay safe I mean it’s probably going to be storming anyways.”

Reporter Megan Waceken asks, “Do you have New Years off this year?’

McDonald says, “Yes I do.”

However, you choose to spend the HOLIDAY the overall hope is that you have a good time.

